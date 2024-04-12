West Ham star Mohammed Kudus reveals admiration for Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara

West Ham sensation Mohammed Kudus has revealed his admiration for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, citing the Spaniard's creativity as a source of inspiration.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Kudus confessed to idolising Thiago during his formative years due to his ability to entertain and captivate fans with his innovative style of play.

“I liked Thiago Alcantara a lot. I love players that play with creativity and try to entertain the fans, and you can see that from how I try to play. He was just too smooth for me,” Kudus remarked.

Having encountered Thiago on the pitch during his time at Ajax, Kudus reflected on facing the midfield maestro in the Champions League, acknowledging Thiago as the best player he has ever faced.

“Thiago, I will say, in the Champions League when Ajax played against Liverpool. But I wasn’t surprised because he is my favorite player. To even be that close to him, he was too smooth. You can never get close because he dictated the whole game,” Kudus recalled.

Despite only recently joining West Ham United from Ajax last summer, Kudus has made a significant impact for the Hammers. His tally of 13 goals across all competitions has solidified his status as a key contributor for the club, surpassing the likes of Andre Ayew to become the top-scoring Ghanaian for West Ham.