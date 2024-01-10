West Ham star Mohammed Kudus shakes off injury and trains ahead of AFCON 2023

Mohammed Kudus trained with the Black Stars on Tuesday as coach Chris Hughton wrapped up preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Ham United forward was the last to join camp due to an injury he sustained during the Hammers victory over Arsenal in December.

There were concerns over his fitness and was even spotted with a West Ham medic in the Black Stars camp following his arrival on Tuesday.

However, he joined the rest of his teammates during the final training in Kumasi.

Kudus is expected to be the main man for the Black Stars in Ivory Coast following his blistering start to life in the English Premier League, Kudus arrives in camp as a nominee for the English Premier League Player of the Month for December.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has netted ten goals across all competitions for the Hammers since joining the club from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The Black Stars will leave Ghana on Wednesday ahead of their AFCON opener on Sunday against Cape Verde. Ghana are in Group B alongside Egypt and Mozambique.