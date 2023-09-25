West Ham star Mohammed Kudus shares his favourite footballing moment

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared that his favourite football moment to date was representing the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kudus, who currently plays for West Ham United, looked back on his World Cup experience during an interview with the Premier League club.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kudus emerged as one of Ghana's standout performers, scoring two goals in three matches. Despite his individual contributions, Ghana faced a tough challenge in a competitive group that included Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, resulting in their exit from the tournament at the group stage.

Kudus expressed his enthusiasm for his new club, West Ham, where he made a significant move from Dutch giants Ajax during the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old midfielder signed a five-year contract with the Hammers and quickly made an impact, scoring his debut goal for the club in a Europa League victory over Backa Topola.

Having already enjoyed success at Ajax, where he won two league titles and the Dutch Cup, Kudus is eager to make a lasting impression at West Ham as he continues to settle into the team.

Kudus has made three combined appearances for West Ham thus far and looks forward to contributing more to the club's success in the future.