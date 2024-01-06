West Ham star Mohammed Kudus' value skyrockets to €93.8 million

West Ham United's Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has seen a significant increase in his value since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

According to CIES Football Observatory, Kudus' value has risen to â‚¬93.8 million, making him the 50th most valuable player in the world.

Kudus joined West Ham United from Dutch giants Ajax for a fee of â‚¬44.5 million, and has since established himself as a key player for the Hammers. His impressive displays in the ongoing English Premier League campaign have caught the eye of many, including CIES Football Observatory, who have ranked him among the top 50 most valuable players globally.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided one assist for West Ham United this season, earning praise from fans and pundits alike. His exceptional skill, speed, and creativity on the ball have made him a fan favourite, and his stock continues to rise with each passing game.

CIES Football Observatory's list of the most valuable players in the world is topped by Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham, who is valued at an astonishing 267.5 million euros. Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jnr follow closely behind, with values of 208.3 million euros and 195.4 million euros respectively.

Kudus' meteoric rise in value is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. The young footballer has proven himself to be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham United, and his future looks bright. With his continued impressive performances, it wouldn't be surprising to see his value continue to soar in the coming years.