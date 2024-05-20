West Ham star Mohammed Kudus vows to build upon successful debut campaign in Premier League

Following a highly successful debut season in the Premier League, West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has pledged to continue excelling in England's topflight next season.

Having amassed 14 goal involvements in the just-concluded season, including eight goals and six assists in 33 appearances, Kudus demonstrated his prowess with both goals and creativity.

Joining West Ham from Ajax last summer, the Ghanaian international wasted no time securing a starting position in the Hammers' lineup.

Alongside his notable achievements in the Premier League, Kudus added valuable contributions to West Ham's campaigns in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, where he found the back of the net several times while setting up additional goals.

Upon reflecting on the past season, Kudus acknowledged the efforts of his coach and teammates. He said, "Big credit to the manager [David Moyes]. He’s done a fantastic job this season. It’s a long season, difficult times, ups and downs. But in all, I give credit to all my teammates."

He continued by expressing gratitude towards his colleagues, emphasizing the collective effort required to succeed: "Everyone was on top of their season. Even the guys who are not playing more, playing less, even the guys on the bench, we are all together. There’s a lot of respect and energy from everyone else. So, big credit to the whole team."

As Kudus looks forward to another promising season, he remains focused on maintaining his formidable presence on the pitch: "This is just the beginning. I’ve tested the waters now. I’m ready to get it running for the next season."

Kudus will now switch his attention to international football, expected to be included in the Ghana squad for the must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.