West Ham teammates support helped me settle quite well - Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus had a successful debut season with West Ham United, adjusting well despite being new to the English Premier League.

His performances were so impressive that his contract includes a significant £85 million release clause, potentially activating next summer for Premier League clubs.

While the league's intensity and schedule initially posed a challenge, Kudus credits teammate support for his smooth integration.

"The support of teammates and people around helped me settle quite well," Kudus says to the Athletic, happy to admit that the intensity and schedule took some getting used to when also managing recovery time.

"I didn't come straight into the Premier League â€” playing in the Europa League and Carabao Cup (his first four West Ham starts came in those competitions) helped â€” because there were high expectations. It makes gelling with the team much easier and then abilities flow naturally."

Kudus' attacking style, characterized by dribbling throughout the field, particularly thrived on the right flank. He emphasises this as a key strength, flourishing in an environment that allows him creative freedom. "It's one of my biggest attributes," says Kudus.

"I play with so much risk and try to create stuff in the game out of nothing. I'm glad I found myself in an environment where I'm allowed to do that and I'll keep doing it."

Statistically, his dribbling prowess was unmatched by most first-year players in the league. Only Manchester City's Jeremy Doku attempted more take-ons per 90 minutes. This positive approach also translated into assists, matching teammates' tallies.

Kudus enjoyed the flexibility of playing various positions throughout the season, adapting from left wing to striker and even the number 10 role. This versatility, he believes, adds an element of unpredictability and strengthens the attacking trio's overall effectiveness.

"I enjoyed it so much, especially the adaptability to play in different positions: left, right, striker or No 10," Kudus says. "The mixture helps a lot and makes us less predictable for defenders. We switched in four positions and I had so much fun playing with those guys. I look forward to it happening again."

Looking ahead, Kudus has already spoken with the club's new manager, Julen Lopetegui. While details of the coach's playing style remain to be revealed in pre-season training, Kudus is optimistic about Lopetegui's focus on attacking football. "It was just a basic introduction about how he wants to play attacking football," Kudus says.

"We'll find out more about how he wants to play in pre-season (which has now started at the club's Rush Green training base), but it was good to find out his plans for the team."