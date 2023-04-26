West Ham U18 captain Gideon Kodua reacts after FA Youth Cup triumph

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Gideon Kodua has shared his excitement after leading West Ham U18's to the FA Youth Cup glory.

The 18-year-old West Ham captain scored a phenomenal goal as the Hammers demolish Arsenal 5-1 in the final.

“It was a good game and I think our boys are just a special group, really,” said captain Kodua after the game. “The work-rate on the pitch and off the pitch is unbelievable and that’s how you get here and win the cup!

“It feels amazing [to captain West Ham to a trophy win]. I would just like to thank God for everything. God has done so much for me and there is more to come from me and all of us, from the whole team, so we’re just going to keep beating people."

Over 7000 fans watched the young Hammers in the final and Kudus reveals he was filled with emotions.

“It sounded like there were 20,000 [West Ham supporters] there. I would just to thank the fans from coming. They were amazing, especially when we scored, and their emotion was just flowing all over the pitch," he continued.

“I would just like to congratulate Arsenal on getting to the final, too. I think they controlled the game really well, especially in the second half, but we nicked out goals and changed the momentum.”