West Ham United celebrate Conference League victory with Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's 'Konongo Zongo'

West Ham United have used Black Sherif's hit song 'Konongo Zongo' as their celebratory song after they clinched the Europa Conference League.

They secured their first European trophy by defeating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final of the Conference League.

In a thrilling match, West Ham sealed their victory with Jarrod Bowen's last-minute strike, breaking the deadlock after earlier goals from Said Benrahma and Giacomo Bonaventura.

The triumph in the Conference League not only marked a significant milestone for the team but also marked the first major trophy win in manager David Moyes' career.

Although there are Ghanaian players in the squad, West Ham's decision to use Black Sherif's song to celebrate their achievement has generated a sense of pride.

Black Sherif, who was recently crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has been widely recognised as one of the most impressive artists on the continent in recent years, with numerous chart-topping hits.

This is not the first time Black Sherif's music has resonated internationally. Last year, his popular track 'Kwaku the Traveller' reverberated through the speakers of the American Airlines Center in Dallas during a pre-game warm-up by the NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.