West Ham United eye Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman in £18m deal

West Ham United are looking to bolster their attacking options with the signing of Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are willing to pay around 18 million euros for the 19-year-old, with 16 million going to Nordsjaelland and the remaining 2-3 million euros being paid as add-ons.

Osman has caught the eye of several English Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, following his impressive debut season in European league football. He has scored a goal and provided four assists in 16 league games for Nordsjaelland, as well as netting once in six UEFA Europa Conference League appearances.

If the deal goes through, Osman will become the fifth Ghanaian player to represent West Ham United, joining the likes of Chris Hughton, John Paintsil, Andre Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus. The latter is currently enjoying a rich vein of form for the Hammers, making him one of the club's most valuable assets.

David Moyes' side are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the season, particularly in the wide areas. The addition of Osman would provide further competition and depth in the attacking department, allowing the Scot to rotate his squad effectively.

With the transfer window open until February 1st, West Ham United are working hard to secure their targets before the deadline passes. The acquisition of Osman would be a significant coup for the East London outfit, providing them with another promising talent to build upon in their quest for a strong finish to the campaign.