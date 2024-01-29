West Ham United face setback in pursuit of Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman

West Ham United's negotiations with NordsjÃ¦lland for winger Ibrahim Osman have encountered difficulties due to disagreements over the transfer fee, according to ExWHUEmployee.

Despite the club's interest in the 19-year-old Ghanaian forward and his apparent desire to join West Ham, the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement on the price tag. NordsjÃ¦lland rejected a bid in excess of â‚¬18m as they want more.

In an update provided by Ex on The West Ham Way Patreon, it appears that the club's recruitment team and manager David Moyes were initially supportive of the signing, but they are now seeking a reduction in fee due to concerns about the player representing a "gamble."

Osman took to social media to post a cryptic message, sparking speculation about a potential move to East London. However, Ex reports that the club is unlikely to pursue the signing at the current price and may instead explore other options.

One such option is former Celtic winger Jota, who currently plays for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. Ex notes that securing Jota's services would not be straightforward, but the club is expected to shift their attention to him should they fail to make progress with the Osman deal.

The Ghanaian has bagged four goals and five assists in 29 games for Nordsjaelland so far this season (Transfermarkt) â€“ a decent return for a teenager.