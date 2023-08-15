West Ham United in talks with Mohammed Kudus as Premier League move gains momentum

The transfer saga surrounding Mohammed Kudus has taken another twist as West Ham United initiate discussions with the Ajax player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Monday afternoon, revealing West Ham's interest in the 23-year-old Ghanaian as they prepare for a potential scenario where Lucas Paquetá departs for Manchester City.

London-based West Ham are eyeing Kudus to bolster their squad in the event of Paquetá's move to Manchester City. Kudus, who had previously appeared linked to a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, has expressed his openness to the possibility of joining West Ham.

Kudus' future has been a subject of speculation for several weeks. In early July, Ajax and Brighton reportedly reached an agreement with a transfer fee of forty million euros for the Ghanaian player.

However, personal terms between Kudus and Brighton were yet to be settled, leaving his potential move in limbo. Ajax issued an ultimatum to Kudus, which has since expired. Initially, it seemed that Kudus would remain at the Johan Cruijff ArenA for another season.

Now, West Ham have stepped into the fray. The club has been highly active in the transfer market following the record sale of Declan Rice.

Having already secured Edson Álvarez, West Ham's interest in Kudus indicates their ambition to strengthen their attacking options. Kudus is being considered as a replacement for Paquetá, who has reportedly attracted a substantial offer from Manchester City worth over 80 million euros.

Kudus showcased his skills on the pitch in the Eredivisie season opener, netting a crucial goal in a 4-1 victory against Heracles Almelo. However, amid the ongoing transfer discussions, Ajax coach Maurice Steijn acknowledged the growing rumours and uncertainties surrounding Kudus' future.