West Ham United join race for the signing of Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

English Premier League side West Ham United have set their sights on Ajax's Mohammed Kudus in the ongoing transfer window.

The Hammers are set to lose their key player Lucas Paquetá to champions Manchester City who are keen on getting the Brazillian attacker following the departure of Riyad Mahrez to the Saudi Pro League.

According to football transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are confident in getting the 23-year-old who is valued between £40m to £50m by the Dutch giants.

The player is also believed to be interested in the move despite interest from other Premier League clubs. Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea are both willing to get the player to bolster their attack but negotiations have stalled in the past weeks which gives West Ham the urge to move on to get their target.

Kudus has already begun on a good note in the new season having scored and won a penalty in his team's opening game in which they beat Heracles 4-1 to earn the maximum points.

The dynamic Black Stars player had a remarkable season in the previous campaign scoring 18 goals in all competitions for the club while starring for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.