West Ham United boss David Moyes has emphasised the need for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus to be more creative despite already impressing fans with his performance fans of the club know how well Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is performing for the club ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old who switched camps from Ajax Amsterdam to the Premier League has received massive support from fans due to his remarkable performances with the Hammers in a short period.

While Moyes acknowledges his skill set and impact on the UEFA Europa Conference League holders, he believes the forward would do himself a lot of good should he improve on his creativity.

“Bits of his play have been very, very good. I’m looking for him to be more creative. Mo has made a big impact and he’s settling into the Premier League. He’s got a few goals and I think the crowd knows how well he’s doing.”

Kudus has already netted twice in nine appearances in the Premier League and has scored a total of five in all competitions for the London-based club.

He is expected to join the Ghana national team as they prepare ahead of their crucial matches against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.