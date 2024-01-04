West Ham United sends best wishes to Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd ahead of AFCON 2023

West Ham United have extended their best wishes to two of their star players, Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd, as they gear up to represent their nations in the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to take place in Ivory Coast starting next week.

Kudus, who will be aiding Ghana's campaign, and Aguerd, representing the Atlas Lions of Morocco, both received warm wishes from their London-based club.

This news comes as a pleasant surprise for football enthusiasts, debunking earlier speculations that West Ham might impede their players' participation in the continental tournament.

On their official Twitter handle, the club shared a message of "GOOD LUCK" alongside a picture featuring the two players, fostering a supportive atmosphere for their international endeavors.

Mohammed Kudus holds a crucial role in the Black Stars' lineup as they embark on their quest for AFCON glory, aiming to secure their first title since 1982. The West Ham attacker, who made a switch from Ajax in the summer, has captivated fans with his performances since joining the London club.

Both Kudus and Aguerd have been integral to West Ham's success this season. Kudus, the former Ajax player, has notably scored six goals, earning him a nomination for the English Premier League Player of the Month for December.

As the AFCON tournament approaches, the spotlight will be on these West Ham talents, and fans eagerly await their contributions on the international stage.