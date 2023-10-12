West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus joins Black Stars camp in Charlotte ahead of Mexico and US friendlies

Mohammed Kudus has arrived in the Black Stars camp in Charlotte as preparations continue for the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America.

The West Ham United midfielder arrival increases the number of players in camp to 21 as coach Chris Hughton fine tunes his squad for the games.

Kudus, who scored his first Premier League goal over the weekend in the game against Newcastle United, trained with the rest of the team on Wednesday.

Ghana will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina before engaging the US three days later.

The former Ajax player will face West Ham teammate Edson Alvarez in the game on Saturday.

The Black Stars have also been boosted by the arrival of new boy Jerome Opoku, who received a late invite to replace the injured Tariq Lamptey.

The Black Stars will be without key players Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari.