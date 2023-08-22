West Ham United's Keenan Appiah-Forson expresses readiness to play for Ghana

West Ham United midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson has expressed his eagerness to play for Ghana when the opportunity arises.

Born in the UK to Ghanaian parents, the 21-year-old is only thinking about representing the West African nation and is hoping to get a chance soon.

Appiah-Forson joined West Ham at the age of 14 after unsuccessful trials with Tottenham and Charlton Athletic. He made his senior debut for West Ham in 2021, featuring against Dynamo Zagreb in a UEFA Europa League match.

"We have held talks about me playing for Ghana together with my parents. I have actually thought about this and I have always said if I get the call up from Ghana, I will always take it. Because this is where my parents are from. I want to give back to them and show them what I’m capable of," Forson shared with Saddick Adams TV.

Appiah-Forson also spoke about his admiration for Ghanaian football legends, citing Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan. He also praised Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, highlighting the potential impact he could have at West Ham United after the club showed interest in acquiring his services.

With over 70 appearances for the U18 and U21 teams last season, Appiah-Forson has earned a reputation as a highly-rated player. His versatility on the field has contributed to his frequent inclusion in matches.