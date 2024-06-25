West Ham yet to receive offers for Mohammed Kudus despite transfer speculation

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a potential departure from West Ham, but as of now, the club have not received any offers for the attacking midfielder, according to Sky Germany.

Currently, there are no firm bids on the table for Kudus, who has a release clause of £85 million this summer and a contract that runs until 2028. Internally, Kudus has not indicated a definitive desire to leave the club.

Kudus made a strong impact after joining West Ham last summer, quickly becoming one of their key players. New manager Julen Lopetegui is eager to continue working with the talented midfielder.

During the past season, Kudus showcased his skills with eight goals and six assists in the Premier League, along with five goals in the Europa League for West Ham.

Following a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, West Ham decided to part ways with manager David Moyes and appointed former Real Madrid coach as his successor.