West Ham youngster George Earthy praises Mohammed Kudus for assisting his debut EPL goal

Published on: 16 May 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: George Earthy of West Ham celebrates scoring

West Ham United youngster, George Earthy waxed lyrical about Mohammed Kudus after the Ghanaian midfielder delivered the assist to the teenager's first Premier League goal. 

Kudus weaved his way past two defenders before serving Earthy with West Ham's third in the victory over Luton Town at the London Olympic Stadium.

Earthy had replaced Michail Antonio and within minutes crowned a spectacular performance with a brilliant goal.

"I was absolutely buzzing to be out there again in front of the fans," Earthy said as he narrated his time on the pitch after the match, as spotted on social. "Couldn't wait to be back on the ball. Here we are breaking. I am just hoping the ball gets back to me," he continued.

"Because obviously we are in the box, and I want to score. Mo (Kudus) is dribbling. Mo is so good at dribbling, so I knew he was going to go past them and then instinctively get in front of the defenders and score. Yes, pure emotion," added the youngster.

Kudus has been one of West Ham's best players this season, scoring 13 goals across all competitions.

His sensational solo against Freiburg in the Europa League was voted West Ham's Goal of the Season.

 

