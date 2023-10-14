West Ham youngster Gideon Kodua opens up on family's influence on his career

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Gideon Kodua has revealed that his family have been key to the rise in his young career.

The West Ham United U21 star scored the winner last season as the Hammers defeated Arsenal to win the FA Youth Cup.

“It made it easier because you know they're rooting for you,” he told West Ham United's media. “As you move up the levels, it’s nice I’ve got a strong team around me. Family, agent, and my cousins as well," he added.

Kodua, whose family hail from Ghana disclosed that he eats a lot of Ghanaian food, insisting rice balls remains his favourite delicay.

“I eat Ghanaian food a lot,” he adds. “Not every day but a fair bit. My favourite is Omo Tuo, which is rice in a soup, with peanut butter.”

“My favourite thing about Ghana is probably the sun!” he adds. “Just having the sun booming on you and going back to see what my Mum and Dad have built it’s really nice. I’m just trying to make them proud, really.”

Despite being born in England, Kodua remains a candidate for the Ghana national team.