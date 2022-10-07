West Ham youngster Keenan Appiah-Forson eyes Chelsea scalp ahead of U21 clash

English-born Ghanaian youngster Keenan Appiah-Forson is oozing with confidence ahead of West Ham United's U21 Premier League II game against Chelsea.

The 20-year-old, who recently trained with the first team, returns to the U21 squad ahead of the blockbuster clash against their London rivals.

Appiah-Forson, the star in the victory over MK Dons, wants his teammates to reproduce the same form against the Blues.

“If we play like we did [versus MK Dons] against Chelsea, then we have got a real chance of winning that game,” he told the club's official website. “We were playing with a lot of younger players. It was a real challenge, but I thought we did well.

“It’s a tough League One side. As soon as we started to get to grips with the game, and we felt comfortable, we just started being ourselves, keeping the ball and trying to make the right options to play. I feel like this [performance] is a boundary as to where we can [get to].

“We always want to try and win every game, but we did put out a good performance and we did not deserve a loss,” Appiah-Forson added. “They are faster and stronger than what we usually face. They are a very good side, but I feel like we could have got a result.

“We stuck together. We haven’t been playing too well this season, but it was one of our better games. I am really proud of the team and the performance.

“If we play like that again, we should get a result against Chelsea.”