West Ham's James Ward-Prowse praises impact of Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse has showered praise on Ghana international Mohammed Kudus for his impressive start at the club.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax during the last transfer window, has made an immediate impact, scoring five goals across all competitions and establishing himself as a crucial player for the Hammers.

Ward-Prowse highlighted Kudus's strength and ability to control the ball under pressure, emphasizing that fans are now witnessing the real Kudus.

He noted, "What amazes me is his strength as well. I think people don't see it. The amount of times he will take the ball with someone behind him, he will shrug him off and run away. You can't get near him at times."

The West Ham midfielder expressed confidence in Kudus's continued development, stating, "He is a game-changer, and I think he can make a difference for us. He is a really important player for us."

Ward-Prowse also highlighted Kudus's growing confidence and emphasised the Ghanaian's potential to play a key role in West Ham's success this season.