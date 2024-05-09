West Ham's Mohammed Kudus delighted as unique goal celebration goes viral

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight as his distinctive goal celebration gains popularity, with fellow players around the world adopting it.

In his debut season in the English Premier League, Kudus has not only impressed with his on-field performance but also with his unique celebration style.

The 23-year-old has made headlines with his seven goals and five assists, establishing himself as a key player for the London-based club.

Kudus' celebration, which involves hopping onto advertising hoardings after scoring, has caught the attention of fans and players alike. In an interview with EA Uncut, he explained that his aim was simply to stand out and do something different from the usual celebrations like knee slides.

Reflecting on the widespread adoption of his celebration, Kudus said, "I'm glad it’s making waves and other people, too, are doing it." He expressed his satisfaction with the sense of camaraderie it fosters among players, emphasizing that they are all part of the same sporting and entertainment community.

As Kudus' celebration gains popularity, many Ghanaian esports enthusiasts are hopeful that it will be featured in EA's video game FC 25â€”an idea that Kudus himself supports.

While Kudus continues to shine for West Ham, fans in Ghana are eager to see him replicate his success on the international stage. With upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, Ghanaians are hopeful that Kudus will continue to make a significant impact for the national team.