West Ham's Mohammed Kudus praises Premier League intensity and names toughest opponent

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus has singled out Manchester United defender Luke Shaw as his toughest opponent in the Premier League so far.

Reflecting on the challenges he has faced, Kudus in an interview with The Times emphasised the intensity of the league, stating, "You can't underrate any team. Every game is difficult."

Drawing comparisons to his time at Ajax, he noted the competitive nature of English football, where even smaller teams can pose significant challenges. Kudus expressed his love for the demanding nature of the Premier League.

As West Ham prepare to face Newcastle at St James' Park, Kudus highlighted the importance of maintaining focus in every match. Despite facing tough opponents, West Ham remain ambitious in pursuit of silverware.

The team's advancement to the quarter-finals of the Europa League sets the stage for a thrilling encounter against Bayer Leverkusen, managed by Xabi Alonso.

Building on their success in the Conference League last season, David Moyes' side aims to make a mark in European competition.

Since his high-profile transfer from Ajax last summer, Kudus has been a standout performer for West Ham, contributing significantly with 11 goals and three assists across all competitions.

His impact underscores his importance to the team's aspirations for success both domestically and in Europe.