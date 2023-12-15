West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus: Scoring early was crucial in our win over Freiburg

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has attributed West Ham United's victory over SC Freiburg in the Europa League to the early goal they scored.

Kudus stated that the team was well-prepared for the game and that the early goals helped them secure the win.

In the match played at the London Stadium on Thursday night, Kudus scored in the 14th minute, with Edson Alvarez providing the assist.

Alvarez later added a second goal in the 42nd minute to seal a 2-0 victory for the Hammers.

According to Kudus, the game was challenging, but West Ham United's preparation paid off. He emphasised that scoring early was crucial in achieving the win.

"We knew they would come in strong, but we were also prepared, so it's good we got the goals early. We now focus on the next game," Kudus said.

Kudus has enjoyed an impressive run of form this season, netting three goals in the Europa League and seven goals across all competitions.

His outstanding performances have made him a standout player for both club and country.

headline