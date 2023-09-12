West Ham's Mohammed Kudus shines in September international window

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus had a stellar international window in September, showcasing his talent and scoring two impressive goals for Ghana.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who recently made a €40 million move from Ajax to West Ham, played a crucial role in Ghana's victories during the international break.

Kudus's first goal came in the form of a brilliant free-kick in Ghana's 2-1 win over the Central African Republic. He followed up this outstanding performance with another spectacular goal in the match against Liberia.

His remarkable contributions in both games earned him praise and adoration from Ghanaian fans, who chanted his name constantly.

Kudus's performances during the international window have undoubtedly left a positive impression on both the national team and West Ham United.

As he returns to his club, Kudus can take pride in his accomplishments for Ghana and look forward to continuing his impressive form in the Premier League with West Ham.