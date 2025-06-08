Western Region dominance continues as Gold Stars clinch historic Ghana Premier League title

The Ghana Premier League has a new champion—Gold Stars FC, whose emphatic 4-0 victory over relegated Accra Lions on Sunday not only secured their first-ever league title but also marked a significant milestone for the Western Region.

Gold Stars’ triumph crowns a remarkable three-year period of dominance by clubs from the Western Region, as they become the third team from the area to win the Premier League title in as many seasons. The Miners now follow in the footsteps of FC Samartex 1996, champions of the 2023/24 season, and Medeama SC, who lifted the trophy in 2022/23.

Playing in front of a raucous crowd at the Duns Park in Bibiani, Gold Stars delivered a performance worthy of champions. Goals from Abdul Farouk Amoaful, Kelvin Oppong, Samuel Kumi, and Frank Amankwah sealed a commanding win and ignited scenes of celebration across the mining town.

The title win not only secures their place in history but also earns them the right to represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League preliminary round, just as Medeama and Samartex did in the two preceding seasons. It is yet another sign of the growing strength and influence of Western Region football in the national game.

Gold Stars’ rise to the top reflects a broader shift in the balance of power in Ghanaian football, as traditional giants like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko continue to face strong competition from emerging forces in the west.

For the passionate supporters in Bibiani and across the Western Region, this title is more than just a trophy, it is a symbol of pride, resilience, and regional ascendancy.

With three different clubs from the region claiming the title in consecutive years, the Western Region has firmly established itself as the heartbeat of Ghanaian club football.