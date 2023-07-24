Western RFA boss Simon Ehomah backs Kurt Okraku re-election bid

Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Simon Ehomah has openly declared his support for Kurt Okraku ahead of the federation's election.

The WRFA chairman believes Kurt Okraku could have achieved a lot in his first term had it not been for COVID-19.

According to Mr Ehoman, there has been massive improvement for football in the Western Region under the Kurt Okraku administration.

"I implore all the Division One league clubs as well as the Premier League teams to come together and support Kurt Okraku. All that I have been doing for the sport has been supported by the GFA so I will declare my support for Mr Okraku. He is really doing well," he told West Gold FM.

"In the first two years, COVID affected us and when Kurt started working it's not even proper two years but what he is doing is clearly visible. We have to help for him to continue because this is just the beginning," he added.

Mr Ehoman warned against the pre-mature ending of Kurt Okraku's reign, comparing it to how Kwesi Nyantakyi tenure was dissolved.

"We should be careful with the way we want people out of their position. It was the same with Nyantakyi and now we are the same people calling for him to be back. Kurt is doing something good and we have to come together and support him," he continued.

The GFA election is expected to take place in October 2023.