Western United forward Kwabena Appiah-Kubi named in A-League Team of the Week

Forward Kwabena Appiah-Kubi has been named in the Australian League Team of the Week, after netting the winner in Western United FC's victory against Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

The 27-year old New-Zealand born attacker swiveled his marker before finishing expertly for the A-League newcomers who climb to second place on the table.

He joins Stefan Marinovic, Curtis Good, Steven Taylor and Lanclan Jackson in the team of the week.

Other players in the squad are Josh Risdon, Diego Castro, James Troisi, Conor Metcalfe, Ola Toivonen and Craig Noone.

Mitchell Duke had scored for the Sydney Wanderers with just five minutes into the game.

Andrew Duurante leveled eight minutes later with a powerful header from a brilliant corner kick.

Before Appiah-kubi snatched the winner after skillfully dummying his marker to bury the ball into the net.

The goal was the Ghanaian's first of the season, propelling Western United to second place on the table after just five games.