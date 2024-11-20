We’ve been conceding cheap goals in the Ghana Premier League - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh

Asante Kotoko tactician Prosper Narteh Ogum has identified his outfits short falls in the Ghana Premier League and has vowed to fix.

The Porcupine Warriors are winless in their last five games in the domestic top-flight campaign, losing four and drawing just one.

At the weekend, regional rivals Nations FC inflicted a 2-0 win over Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium deepening their woes in the top-flight.

“There are more games to be played so we still stand by our purpose. It’s all about finding solutions to what exactly the problem is and once we are able to find solutions, we will be good to go”

“Look at the goals we’ve been giving away. These are not goals that opponents worked for. We have been conceding cheap goals and some of these goals sometimes discourage you”

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to face Aduana Stars in a highly competitive clash this weekend before taking on sworn rivals Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko have now dropped to the 8th position on the Ghana Premier League standings, picking 15 points.