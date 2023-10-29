"We've been denied a precious three points" - Bechem United coach Bismark Kobby Mensah cries foul after Kotoko draw

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobby -Mensah is angry at assistant referee Mikaal -il Fauzan performance in their 1-1 stalemate at Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

His grouse was that his team deserved the disallowed goal in the hectic and dicey game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

United star man Augustine Okrah made a dashing run to volley home but referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe disallowed the goal following a controversial consultation with assistant Mikaal -il Fauzan.

Okrah was adjudged to have handled the ball before he rattled home what could have been the match-winner.

And coach felt being robbed a huge chance of getting a win, insisting his side were denied a clear goal.

"I am a bit disappointed because we have been denied a precious three points. I am not here to talk about referee but the assistant referee was bad. We were denied a precious goal. Big error from the assistant two. We have been denied three points." he said

Peter Acquah scored his debut goal for the Porcupine Warriors before evergreen Augustine Okrah pulled parity for the visitors.

Asante Kotoko are still locked 7th on the table with 10 points while United are 12th with eight points.