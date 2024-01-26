We’ve been sacking coaches and nothing has changed – Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has weighed in on the recent dismissal of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, stating that it is just one symptom among deeper issues plaguing Ghanaian football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is now set to appoint the seventh Black Stars coach in the last six years following Hughton's termination. The former Premier League manager, along with the entire technical team, was relieved of duty following the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Badu, speaking on Wontumi FM, expressed surprise at the attention focused on Hughton's sacking, stating, "I heard people talking about the sack of Chris Hughton, and I was surprised because that’s the norm now. We’ve been sacking and appointing coaches after almost every tournament for the past six (6) years, and nothing has changed."

He continued, emphasising that the frequent change of coaches is just a symptom, and the real issues lie deeper within the structure of Ghanaian football. "Sacking of coaches is the least of our problems as a football nation. Hughton is the small fish, but the real culprits will be left to carry out their duties," Badu remarked.

Despite the coaching changes, Ghana have not seen significant improvements in its football outcomes, prompting Badu to call attention to the need for addressing fundamental issues beyond coaching changes.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has formed a five-member committee tasked with finding a new coach for the Black Stars within the next three weeks.