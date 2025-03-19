GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

We’ve been talking a lot - Otto Addo opens up on relationship with Winfried Schafer

Published on: 19 March 2025
Black Stars manager Otto Addo has revealed that he has been having extensive conversations with technical director Winfried Schafer.

Schafer, a seasoned German coach, was appointed to his role after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo expressed his satisfaction with Schafer's involvement, stating, "Winfried Schafer has big, big experience. He has won the African Cup with Cameroon. He knows how to deal with difficult situations. We've been talking a lot."

Schafer has been actively engaging with the players from day one, and Addo is thrilled to have him on board.

The addition of Schafer and assistant coach Desmond Ofei is expected to boost Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar looming, Addo is confident that the team is well-equipped to succeed.

