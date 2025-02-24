We’ve disappointed our fans – Goalkeeper Felix Kyei after Medeama’s FA Cup elimination

Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei has admitted his outfit have disappointed the fans after failing to snatch qualification to the quarterfinals of the Ghana FA Cup competition.

The Yellow and Mauve succumbed to a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Division One outfit PAC Academy at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium on Sunday, confirming their elimination from the competition.

Medeama started as favourites but ended up losing the match following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

PAC Academy converted all four of their penalties, while Medeama faltered under pressure, missing twice to bow out of the competition.

“We are disappointed as a team. We’ve disappointed our fans. We went into the game with the mentality of winning but it didn’t happen. We will plead with the fans to forgive us” he said.

Medeama will now have to turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League campaign after falling short in the Cup competition.