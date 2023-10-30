'We've disappointed our fans' - Kotoko captain Ibrahim Danlad reacts after Bechem United draw

Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim has aired his frustration following the team's stalemate against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors who played in front of their home fans at the Baba Yara Stadium took the lead thanks to Peter Amidu's brilliant strike but were unable to clinch the maximum points after full-time.

Former forward of Kotoko, Augustine Okrah grabbed the equaliser for Bechem United with a sublime header to ensure a 1-1 draw in the matchday seven encounter.

After the game, Danlad, who was full of disappointment admitted that his team's performance was one that wouldn't sit well with the fans.

“Very disappointed. We played at home and this is the third time we’ve disappointed our fans, I think it is not good for the team and not good for me as well”

“I think we should have won this game at the first half. It’s part of the game, sometimes, you need to understand how the job is. We trust our coaches and I believe they will let us know our mistakes and come back stronger” he said.

The draw means Asante Kotoko have failed to win their last two games after picking up swiftly with two previous wins against Accra Lions and Aduana Stars.