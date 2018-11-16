We've done our part in ensuring the three national teams finish the weekend with victories - MoYS spokesperson

Communications Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei Baah says his outfit has done its part in ensuring that the three national teams who will be involved in games this weekend finish with a flourish.

The Black Maidens will play Finland in the second game of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday before the Black Queens pick up the baton on Saturday when they open their 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations campaign against Algeria.

The Black Stars meanwhile will end the weekend with a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualify against the Walias of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

According to the Sports Ministry scribe, they have put everything in the right direction to ensure all the three teams finish the weekend with victories.

"This is a weekend of busy schedule for women football and the Black Stars," Adjei-Baah told Happy FM.

"The Ministry is committed to doing all the necessary things to help these national teams to claim victory in their various competitions"

"Government is hoping to see good results in all of the various matches. Government has done the best of its can do for these teams."