We've exceeded expectations – Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has thoroughly assessed AFC Bournemouth’s performance in the recently campaign, saying his outfit exceeded expectations.

The Cherries finished the 2024/25 Premier League campaign on the 9th position, accumulating 56 points in the 38 matches.

Bournemouth capped off an impressive campaign, defeating Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and others.

Assessing his outfits’ performance, Semenyo said, “I think it started from pre-season, really. I think everyone was just ready to go. Kind of repeat what we'd done the season before. And I think we've exceeded the expectations, really”

“So, I think it stems down to the philosophy working again: those intensive speeds and just that mentality. I think everyone's mentality is top here and our place in the table shows that” he told Showmax in an interview.

Having impressed in the just ended season, Semenyo and Bournemouth will be hoping to keep momentum in the upcoming campaign.

The Ghana international racked up 11 goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances in the just ended season.

Meanwhile, Semenyo has emerged as a top transfer target for several clubs after impressing in the just ended season.