'We've got to be confident in our ability' - Black Queens newcomer Freda Ayisi ahead of Zambia game

Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi set to make her debut for the Black Queens is rallying her teammates to approach their upcoming Olympic qualifier against Zambia with confidence.

The Black Queens are gearing up for a crucial clash in the third-round tie of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, facing Zambia, a formidable opponent that represented Africa in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

Ayisi, who currently plays for Charlton Athletic, stressed the significance of self-belief as the national team prepares for this challenging match under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Ayisi emphasised the need for the team to remain focused amidst external distractions, stating, "Yes, of course [we have what it takes to advance ahead of Zambia]. We have got to be confident in our ability."

"We've got to go there with confidence and believe that we get the job done. When we get there, we are just going to be focused on the game and not focusing on outside noise. We just need to focus on the game, and that is what is going to happen," she added.

The upcoming match, scheduled for February 23, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, presents a critical challenge for the Black Queens.