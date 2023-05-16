We've learnt our lessons from last year's WAFU exit - Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach

Ampem Darkoa Ladies Head Coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa has stated that the squad is ready to change the story of last season's failure in the WAFU Zone B qualification series.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged as champions of the Ghana Women's Premier League for the second consecutive year. In a closely contested final against Hasaacas Ladies at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured victory through a penalty shootout, triumphing 5-3.

The match saw Doris Boaduwaa score the opening goal for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the 61st minute, only to be equalised by Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Hasaacas Ladies with a late shot.

Despite an additional 30 minutes of extra time, neither team managed to break the deadlock, leading to the decisive penalty shootout, which Ampem Darkoa Ladies ultimately won.

They will now set their sights on the WAFU Zone B competition, aiming to secure a spot in the Women's CAF Champions League.

According to Joe Nana Adarkwa, the team has learned valuable lessons from their previous defeat to Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in the final. With this experience in mind, they will look to perform strongly in the upcoming tournament and vie for a chance to compete in the prestigious CAF Champions League.

“Last year was our first time, and we have learnt a lot from what happened over there with Bayelsa Queens,” he told Citi FM

“Playing the final against Hasaacas Ladies, we now know that we have to beef up the squad, so we are working on certain players and I am confident we will get them.”

“We will go with a good squad, so we can play and get to the tournament proper, that is the CAF Women’s champions league.”

“With this same crop of players, we can’t do anything over there, although we have quality amongst them, we are going to do add more to the squad.”