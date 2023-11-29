"We've lost a unique person"- Dynamo Dresden pay tribute to Agyemang Diawusie

German club Dynamo Dresden have paid tributes to Ghanaian winger Agyemang Diawusie following his death.

The Jahn Regensburg winger passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the age of 25.

The news of Diawusie's death left the German and Ghanaian football heartbroken, with tributes pouring in.

"It was with horror and sadness that SG Dynamo Dresden learned of the death of their former player Agyemang Diawusie on Tuesday evening," a statement on Dresden's website read.

"The Dynamo family is not only mourning the loss of an incredibly talented football player, but also of a unique person who left a lasting impression on the sports community with his humorous and open nature.

"During these difficult hours, our thoughts are with Agyemang's family, friends and everyone who was close to him and of course also with his current team, SSV Jahn Regensburg.

"Diawusie moved from FC Ingolstadt 04 to Elbflorenz in 2020 and was part of the promotion team in 2021. In total, the wing player wore the black and yellow jersey in 44 games. Diawusie was most recently under contract with SSV Jahn Regensburg."

Diawusie also played for RB Liepzig, FC Ingolstadt and SpVgg Bayreuth.