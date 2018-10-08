"We've proposed special competition for Premier League clubs - Normalisation Committee PRO

Communications Director of the Normalization Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed that a proposal has been sent to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), to organize a special competition in a bid to keep the clubs active.

According to the Normalisation Committee spokesman, his outfit is not considering the return of the second round of the 2018 Zylofon Cash Premier league.

The proposed tournament is therefore aimed at filling the void created by the truncated Premier League as well as sustaining the interest of the supporters.

”We want to organize a special competition for the clubs. It doesn’t look likely that we will continue with the league” Kwaku Yeboah told Happy FM.

“The Normalisation Committee met with GHALCA to discuss the development of a competition for the clubs but nothing has been finalized yet”

The local game was halted following Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number '12' video which uncovered massive corruption and other illegalities in the game.