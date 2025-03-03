We've rolled out stringent measures to curb hooliganism in Ghana football - GFA's Neil Armstrong

The Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe says there are stringent measures in place in an attempt to curb hooliganism in Ghana football.

His comment stem from recent violent incident at Nsoatre, where a devoted Asante Kotoko fan (Nana Pooley) tragically lost his life after multiple stabbing.

Aside the Nsoatre chaos, there have been numerous cases of hooliganism across Ghana Premier League and Division One League centres, undermining Ghanaian football at large.

With the Ghana Premier League set to resume this weekend, Neil Armstrong insists the domestic football governing body (GFA) has rolled on measures to get rid of the canker.

“We’ve rolled out several measures to curb hooliganism. We’ve held several meetings with stakeholders to strengthen the security protocols. The FA has done a lot and I’m sure it is going to have a positive impact when football returns this weekend” he told Original FM in an interview.

“The number of security personnel for category of games are there. As host club, your responsibility is about hospitality because at the end of the day, you will also play as a guest club

“Going forward, we need to build our game because it is the passion of the nations. Football being the passion of the nation shouldn’t result in unfortunate incident that happened in Nsoatre” he said.