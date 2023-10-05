'What a night!' - Jeremy Doku reacts after scoring debut Champions League goal

Ghanaian-Belgian forward Jeremy Doku is beaming with joy following his remarkable performance in Tuesday night's Champions League clash, where Manchester City triumphed with a 3-1 victory against Leipzig in Germany.

Despite not making the starting lineup, Doku made a significant impact when he entered the field in the second half, replacing defender Manuel Akanji in the 72nd minute.

Within a mere eight minutes of his appearance, Doku provided a pivotal assist to Julien Alvarez, which led to Manchester City taking a 2-1 lead.

Before this crucial assist, Phil Foden had already found the back of the net in the 25th minute for Manchester City, while Lois Openda equalized for RB Leipzig in the 48th minute.

The match's climax occurred in the 90th minute when Doku, who had been impressing since his introduction, received yet another assist from Julien Alvarez and netted a goal of his own, sealing a resounding 3-1 victory for Manchester City against RB Leipzig.

Expressing his elation, the former Stade Rennais winger took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, writing, "What a night! ManCity 1 goal + 1 assist + 3 points."

What a night! 💫 @ManCity 1 ɢᴏᴀʟ + 1 ᴀꜱꜱɪꜱᴛ + 3 ᴘᴏɪɴᴛꜱ pic.twitter.com/mmhlRL4qRL — Jeremy Doku (@JeremyDoku) October 5, 2023

This impressive win maintains Manchester City's position at the top of the Group G standings, firmly establishing their campaign in the Champions League after two exhilarating games.