'What a season!' Osman Bukari grateful for a successful debut campaign with Red Star Belgrade

Ghana international Osman Bukari has expressed his delight after a great season of success with his team Red Star Belgrade in Serbia's top division.

The dynamic winger joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer transfer window of 2022 following an impressive career in the French Ligue 1 with FC Nantes, where he was a lifeline on the flanks in all competitions.

Despite the fact that this is his first season at the club, Bukari has emerged as a crucial player, assisting the squad in winning three major titles.

The 24-year-old's contribution aided the team's victory in the Serbian Super League, Serbian Super League, and Serbian Cup.

Bukari scored 12 goals and supplied four assists in 29 games. He finished the season not only as one of the top players on his team, but also as one of the best forwards in the league.

https://twitter.com/OsmanBukari9/status/1665432830124478467?s=20

Bukari further blossomed as an important player for the Black Stars in international football, scoring crucial goals such as a fantastic goal to salvage Ghana a point in their previous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola.

He is a member of the Ghana squad that will face Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers later this month.