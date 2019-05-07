What is the Drake Curse and why do teams avoid it?

The internet has been swarming with rumors and “memes” about how efficient the Drake Curse is on various sports teams and athletes. Some teams went as far as preventing their players to even take pictures with the Canadian Rapper.

AC Roma was the latest to experience such a prohibition when they banned their players from taking pictures with Drake. The reason was that pretty much every single Athlete that had taken a picture with Drake before a match promptly lost it.

What did the Drake Curse cause?

Sports fans can be very superstitious, especially when it comes to them betting their money on their favorite teams and athletes. Seeing so many cases of people taking a picture and then losing did indeed affect the predictions and the sentiment.

Some players have even commented on this phenomenon and said that they regretted taking a picture with the Rapper.

According to a predictions provider https://www.mightytips.com/, people do indeed tend to avoid betting on any athletes that were seen with Drake in the past, even after they’d lost their initial match.

It seems as if the “curse” cannot be just shaken off. In addition, seeing how much anticipation is behind a match and how much money is sometimes involved, coaches just don’t want to take any chances, even if the superstitious reasons are foolish.

Who has fallen victim?

There are more than 10 cases where the “Drake Curse” took effect, but about 4 of them stick out the most, especially considering the fact that they all happened this year.

Paris Saint Germaine, that got defeated by Lille in Ligue one this year. Dortmund losing to Bayern in 2019 Man City’s defeat against Tottenham in Champions League 2019 Everton’s victory over Arsenal this year.

All of these cases had one or all of the team members take a picture with the Canadian Rapper, and all it lead to was a terrible defeat afterward.

It can’t be said whether or not, the coaches will actually start avoiding Drake and keeping their players safe, but it's safe to say that this is a hilarious predicament.

Some fans call a picture with Drake “Tempting Fate”, which usually ends horribly for the initiator. But the Hip-Hop star himself denies all of these rumors (of course), because he, just like most of us is a big fan of Sports and loves meeting some of his favorite players.

Having the “curse” become trending is pretty much the only thing that will prevent him to do so, therefore it is in his best interest to stop appearing for a while and give the fans “a break”.

And even worse for Drake, people are now associating his “curse” with other popular figures of the modern world, such as actors and even businessmen.

However, the “curse” has already been engraved in the popular culture of sports, and it will be very hard to just wash off with a little time of absence.

Most sports teams and athletes should expect negative fan expectations should they be seen in a picture with Drake.