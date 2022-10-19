What Leicester City manager said about Daniel Amartey’s performance against Crystal Palace

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was pleased with Daniel Amartey's performance against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Saturday.

Rodgers stated that the Ghanaian defender gave his all, as he does every time he plays for the team.

Palace held Leicester to a tense 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium, dropping the former Premier League champions to the bottom of the table.

“I thought Daniel was a bit edgy at the beginning, with his passing,” Rodgers said.

“What I know with him is he gives everything. With the centre halves, you’re always looking at the combination, it’s very important. Any team, no matter how successful they are, it’s always built around the two centre halves, and the boys were solid today. They helped keep the clean sheet.”

Leicester will be looking to beat Leeds United, who are equally struggling, on Thursday. A win will see Leicester move from the bottom and Amartey is likely to start.