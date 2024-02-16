What the French Football Federation and Ghana Football Association women’s initiative project is about

The Black Princesses of Ghana are currently undergoing a 7-day training program in France, generously supported by the France Embassy in Accra and with technical guidance from the France Football Federation (FFF).

Here are key details about the program:

French Football Federation/Ghana Football Association Women’s Initiative Project: This initiative, spearheaded by the French Embassy in Ghana under the banner "Ghana Olympique â€“ GO!", aims to collaborate with the Ghana Football Association to elevate the status of women's soccer. The project targets over 20 Ghanaian players, coaches, and referees, partnering closely with the French Football Federation (FFF). The program encompasses activities in both France and Ghana, aligning with Component 3 of the FSPI GO! Initiative, which focuses on promoting female sports participation, including football. Objective of the Project: The primary goal is to professionalize women's football for the participants from Ghana, including players, coaches, and referees, through collaboration with the French Football Federation. The program spans activities in both France and Ghana. Timeline: The project involves bilateral exchanges, with the technical team from the FFF visiting Ghana and Ghanaian players attending a training course at Clairefontaine, France, from February 10th to 17th, 2024. Additionally, a second training session is scheduled to take place in Ghana in either Q2 or Q3 of 2024. Notably, this project prioritizes women, ensuring they receive preferential treatment regarding travel and other associated benefits. Completed Project Activities: Several milestones have been achieved, including: A visit by the FFF team, led by its International Technical Director, to the GFA in Accra in 2023, aimed at understanding the needs and the environment for female footballers, coaches, and referees in Ghana. This visit facilitated tailoring the training content to meet the participants' requirements.

Attendance at a women's football match between two clubs at the McDan AstroTurf Park, providing insights into the landscape of female football in Ghana, including scouting and development processes.

Conducting a field meeting and site visit at Prampram to assess its suitability as the venue for Phase 2 of the project. Training Participants: The project involves the participation of the Ghanaian U-20 Women’s team, known as the Black Princesses, and its Technical Team.

This collaborative effort between the France Embassy, the French Football Federation, and the Ghana Football Association underscores a commitment to advancing women's football and fostering international cooperation in sports development.