Where could Thomas Partey go next after Arsenal exit?

Thomas Partey is officially a free agent after parting ways with Arsenal following the expiry of his contract on July 1.

The Ghana international leaves the Gunners after five years and 167 appearances, having joined from AtlÃ©tico Madrid in 2020.

Although Arsenal had explored the possibility of extending his stay, no agreement was reached, paving the way for the 32-year-old to explore new opportunities. Several clubs have already opened talks with the experienced midfielder over a potential summer move.

According to Arsenal Insider, Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen on signing Partey and have emerged as one of the frontrunners. The club recently beat Arsenal to the signing of Leroy SanÃ© and are reportedly pushing hard for Partey’s signature as they prepare for European competition.

Barcelona have also held preliminary discussions, although they are yet to make a formal offer. Interest from Serie A and the Saudi Pro League is also active, while former club AtlÃ©tico Madrid have ruled out a return after opting to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.

Despite growing interest, Partey is reportedly in no rush to decide. As a free agent, he is not bound by transfer window deadlines and could choose to sign at any point over the coming months. This flexibility gives him time to assess where he best fits and which project suits his ambitions at this stage of his career.

Partey, with his experience, positional versatility, and availability on a free transfer, remains one of the more appealing midfield options on the market this summer.