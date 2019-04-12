Which English Premier League players could be at the Africa Cup of Nations?

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw takes place on Friday in Egypt at (18:00 GMT) near the historic Pyramids in Giza.

Several players in English Premier League will be waiting to discover their countries' fate as the stars from the world's most popular football competition will be playing in Africa's flagship competition.

Which English Premier League players could be there?

Egypt: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Senegal: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)

Morocco: Romain Saiss (Wolves)

Nigeria: Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)

Algeria: Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Ivory Coast: Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Eric Bailly (Man Utd), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Kenya: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham)

Ghana: Christian Atsu (Newcastle), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City)

Cameroon: Gaetong Bong (Brighton), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)

DR Congo: Arthur Masuaku (West Ham)

Benin: Steve Mounie (Huddersfield)

Guinea: Naby Keita (Liverpool)