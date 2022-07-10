Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Whiz kid Matthew Cudjoe on-board with Dundee United to Spain for pre-season

Published on: 10 July 2022
Whiz kid Matthew Cudjoe on-board with Dundee United to Spain for pre-season
Matthew Cudjoe with Dundee United.

Youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe has travelled with Dundee United’s squad to Marbella, Spain for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 Scottish Premier League. 

The 18-year-old is preparing for a full season with the Tangerines after signing a three-year-deal in January this year. 

He made two appearances- just 67 minutes in total-and that was under former coach Thomas Courts. 

Jack Ross has since taken charge at Tannadice and Cudjoe must impress the new coach to feature often. 

Dundee United will have a busy season after qualifying for the Europa Conference League. 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more