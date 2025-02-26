Why are we always searching for new players for Black Stars? - Karim Zito quizzes

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has posed a thought-provoking question, asking why Ghana is always searching for new players for the Black Stars.

According to Zito, the constant search for new talent is a symptom of a deeper problem - the country's poor football development structure.

"What is troubling the Black Stars? Why are we always searching for new players?" Zito questioned in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Zito believes that Ghana's junior teams are not producing top talent consistently, and that this is due to poor development structures. He also criticized the media for attacking coaches instead of supporting long-term growth.

The 64-year-old coach cited the example of Coach Sellas Tetteh's Black Satellites team, which won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup and formed the backbone of the Black Stars squad that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zito urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prioritize a clear succession plan, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent to restore the country's footballing dominance.